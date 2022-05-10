Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Shares of BIIB traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,910. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

