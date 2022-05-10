BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) Market Cap Tops $19,050.96

BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. BitBlocks Finance has a total market cap of $19,050.96 and approximately $625.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBlocks Finance has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitBlocks Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00518657 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00105992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037995 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,743.14 or 2.00980366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 6,753,487 coins and its circulating supply is 6,146,263 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI

