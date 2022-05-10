BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.28 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $31,719.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00307257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00072717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00080919 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,144,913,280 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

