BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRGE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 449 ($5.54). 92,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 517.56. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 435.50 ($5.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 732 ($9.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £459.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20.

In other news, insider Paola Subacchi acquired 1,467 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 583 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of £8,552.61 ($10,544.46).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

