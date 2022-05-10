Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $235,822.95 and approximately $4.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,035.09 or 1.00033510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00105368 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

