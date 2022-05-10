Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

BLMN traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. 1,874,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after buying an additional 557,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.