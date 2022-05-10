Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 152.48% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a market cap of $109.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -2.96. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg bought 3,333,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,386,593 shares in the company, valued at $100,639,116. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $34,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,105 shares of company stock worth $79,301. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 1,068.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 675,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 137,014 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth $259,000.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

