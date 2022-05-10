bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. 2,511,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,790. The company has a market cap of $237.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLUE. Cowen cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $4,128,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

