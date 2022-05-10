BMO Capital Markets Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.58.

Shares of PPL opened at C$49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.89.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock valued at $490,615.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

