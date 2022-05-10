BMO Capital Markets Trims Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Target Price to C$19.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RCPUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCPUF opened at $10.85 on Friday. Recipe Unlimited has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

