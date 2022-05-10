BMO Capital Markets Trims Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Target Price to $37.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.61. Yelp has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

