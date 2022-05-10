BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 46,534 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 575.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CDW by 24.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $164.80 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $159.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.52.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.