BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Masco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Masco by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

