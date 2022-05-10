BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Textron were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Textron by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

