BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 190,673 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.22% of GAP worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth $94,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 22.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 124.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

