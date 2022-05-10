BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,507,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,736,000 after purchasing an additional 92,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.28.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

