BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 23,011 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.40% of Insight Enterprises worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSIT stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.28 and a 1 year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.