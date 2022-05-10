BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 37,836 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Welltower stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.