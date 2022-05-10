BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,077 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on J. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Shares of J opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

