BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 66,451 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,451 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of Owens Corning worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

