BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

LEO stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

