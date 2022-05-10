Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,973,000 after acquiring an additional 164,258 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,886,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 397,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.27. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.62 per share. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

