Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Price Down 39.4% Over Last Week

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $39,874.43 and $6.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded down 39.4% against the dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,135,534 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

