Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BDRBF. CIBC raised Bombardier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.41.

BDRBF stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

