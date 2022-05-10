Boston Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 2.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,181,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $4.32 on Monday, hitting $198.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.68 and its 200 day moving average is $222.08. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

