Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.16. Boxed shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 2,091 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
