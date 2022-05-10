Boxwood Ventures Inc. Has $711,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boxwood Ventures Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,892 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of PSP opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.