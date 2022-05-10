Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $82.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.29.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BYD stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.03. 1,046,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.
About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
