Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $82.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,661.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYD stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.03. 1,046,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

