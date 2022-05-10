Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

BYD stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.03. 1,046,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,329. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,661.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

