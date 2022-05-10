Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.
About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.