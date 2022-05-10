Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 107,416 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

