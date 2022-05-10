BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Up 9.1% on Insider Buying Activity

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.71. 15,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 612,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Specifically, CEO Michael Mazzei acquired 50,000 shares of BrightSpire Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Palame acquired 7,500 shares of BrightSpire Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.65.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 506.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

