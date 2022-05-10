Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

BCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.38. Brink’s has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brink’s by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.