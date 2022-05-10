Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,338 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 110,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 725,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,057,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $162.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

