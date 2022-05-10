Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.39

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 1914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 158.21%.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

