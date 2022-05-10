Brokerages Anticipate Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) will post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.44%.

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($19.47) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ENI from €14.70 ($15.47) to €14.90 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 598,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in ENI by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 390,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 206,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ENI stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. ENI has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

