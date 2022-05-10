Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the lowest is $2.54. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $12.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $12.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $84.46 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $357.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

