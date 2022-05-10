Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 179,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

