Brokerages Anticipate Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navitas Semiconductor.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,307,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NVTS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 31,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,814. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 26.04. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $22.19.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.