Brokerages Anticipate Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navitas Semiconductor.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,307,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVTS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 31,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,814. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 26.04. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.