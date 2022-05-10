Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.56.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 63,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,159 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

