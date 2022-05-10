Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will report $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,357. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.