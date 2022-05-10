Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.33 Million

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $122.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $139.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $517.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.30 million to $519.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $585.77 million, with estimates ranging from $548.30 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of CMTL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 88,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,849. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

