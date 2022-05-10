Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cronos Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cronos Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.