Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of GLOP stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 233,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,120. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

