Brokerages Expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFS stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $52.65. 120,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,893. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

