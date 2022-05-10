Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Groupon posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

GRPN stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,717,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.11. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

In related news, insider Jan Barta acquired 198,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,443,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,174,231.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,061,833 shares of company stock valued at $21,103,685 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Groupon by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

