Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,418,000 after purchasing an additional 412,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,153 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

HE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. 416,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

