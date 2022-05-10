Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.46% and a negative net margin of 147.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 406,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

