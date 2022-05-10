Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will post $9.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $19.40 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $5.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $96.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $181.44 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

MCRB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 1,599,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $344.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

