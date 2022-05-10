Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) to announce $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.94. 7,929,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,981. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

