Brokerages Expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) to report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.49. Chemours posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of CC stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 666.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.